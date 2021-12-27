Steelers Place S Karl Joseph On COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they put S Karl Joseph on the practice squad COVID list.

We have placed S Karl Joseph on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 27, 2021

Joseph, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $11.88 million contract and was testing the open market when he signed a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

Joseph was once again an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with the Raiders in April. The Raiders released Joseph in September, and Joseph signed with the Steelers’ practice squad soon after.

In 2021, Joseph appeared in two games for Pittsburgh and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.