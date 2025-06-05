Steelers Place TE Donald Parham On Season-Ending IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed TE Donald Parham on injured reserve.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise given Parham tore his Achilles during workouts recently. This will end his 2025 season, as players placed on IR before Week 1 are ineligible to return.

Parham, 27, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson but was waived after a couple of days and signed by the Commanders.

Unfortunately, Washington waived Parham coming out of the preseason and he had a brief stint on their practice squad. From there, he signed with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades before signing with the Chargers in April of 2020.

He returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal and then re-signed with them once more as an exclusive rights free agent. Los Angeles re-signed Parham to yet another one-year deal back in March of 2023 and was among their final roster cuts.

He caught on with the Broncos practice squad in August. The Steelers signed him to a deal in February.

In 2023, Parham appeared in six games for the Chargers and caught 27 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns.