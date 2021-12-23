Steelers Place Two Players On COVID-19 List

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are placing two players on the COVID-19 list including DL Isaiah Buggs and RB Anthony McFarland.

We have placed DE Isaiah Buggs and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2021

McFarland, 23, was a two-year starter at Maryland and earned freshman All-American honors in 2018. The Steelers selected him with the No. 124 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland is in the second year of a four-year, $4,017,429 rookie contract that includes a $722,429 signing bonus.

In 2021, McFarland has appeared in two games and recorded three rushing attempts for three yards and one reception for 11 yards, to go along with 73 kickoff return yards.