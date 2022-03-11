Steelers Placing Original-Round Tender On QB Dwayne Haskins

Doug Kyed reports that the Steelers are placing an original-round tender on restricted free agent QB Dwayne Haskins.

This will cost the Steelers $2.54 million for the 2022 season and give them the opportunity to make any offers he receives in free agency. They would also get a first-round pick back since he was a first-round pick of Washington.

Haskins, 24, was selected by Washington with the No. 15 overall pick out of Ohio State after many believed he would end up being a top-10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of his four-year, $14,416,600 rookie contract that included an $8,504,800 signing bonus when Washington waived him late in 2020.

Haskins later caught on with the Steelers on a futures deal for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Haskins appeared in seven games for Washington and completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,439 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown.