Steelers Plan To Sign LB Myles Jack To Practice Squad

Ian Rapoport reports that free agent LB Myles Jack is taking a physical for the Steelers on Monday and if all goes well, he’ll be signed to their practice squad.

Jack decided to retire back in August after signing on with the Eagles for his eighth NFL season, but his brief time in training camp was enough for him to realize he was ready to call it quits.

However, Rapoport points out that Jack is now un-retired after being waived by Philadelphia and is interested in playing, once again.

Jack, 27, wound up being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA after they traded up to acquire him. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.3 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $57 million extension with $33 million guaranteed.

Jack had two years remaining on that deal with base salaries of $10.5 million and $11.25 million when the Jaguars released him in 2022. He quickly caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $16 million deal. Pittsburgh opted to release Jack back in March after one season and he later signed on with the Eagles.

Philadelphia released Jack last week.

In 2022, Jack appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 104 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.