Steelers Sign QB Dwayne Haskins

Update: Adam Schefter reports the deal is in fact done and it is a one-year deal for former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins .

Albert Breer reports the Steelers plan to sign former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins today if the meeting with the coaching staff goes well.

Jason La Canfora says Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, a Maryland native like Haskins, like the quarterback during the predraft process, so a futures deal for the former first-round pick is likely in the works.

Haskins is looking for the best opportunity to revitalize his career that’s already on life support. He visited with the Panthers earlier this year.

Pittsburgh meanwhile needs to start thinking about the future of the position given starting QB Ben Roethlisberger is 39.

Haskins, 23, was selected by Washington with the No. 15 overall pick out of Ohio State after many believed he would end up being a top-10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of his four-year, $14,416,600 rookie contract that included an $8,504,800 signing bonus.

Washington waived Haskins on Monday following a disastrous week. The former 2019 first-round pick was going to be relegated to third-string duties at the time of his release.

In 2020, Haskins appeared in six games for Washington and completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,285 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown.

