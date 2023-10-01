Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Ruled Out With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out QB Kenny Pickett after he suffered an apparently left knee injury.

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sustained a knee injury and is OUT for the rest of today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 1, 2023

Pickett was sacked during the game against the Texans had his legs somewhat pinned underneath him. Pickett immediately grabbed his knee and had to be helped off the field.

Pickett, 25, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

Entering today’s game, Pickett had appeared in three games and completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 689 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

We’ll have more regarding Pickett as the news is available.