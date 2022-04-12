Steelers Re-Sign ERFA C J.C. Hassenauer

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed C J.C. Hassenauer, who was an exclusive rights free agent, to a one-year deal.

Hassenauer, 27, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Atlanta, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Falcons re-signed Hassenauer to their practice squad, only to release him a month later. From there, Hassenauer signed on with the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct AAF.

Hassenauer later caught on with the Steelers and he’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2021, Hassenauer appeared in 13 games for the Steelers, starting in three of them at center.