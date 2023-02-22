Steelers Re-Sign LS Christian Kuntz To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have re-signed LS Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract.

We have signed LS Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 22, 2023

Kuntz, 28, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Duquesne back in 2017. He lasted just a few days in New England before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

From there, Kuntz caught on with the Broncos before eventually signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2019. After a brief stint in the XFL, Kuntz signed with the Steelers as a linebackers in March 2020. Pittsburgh signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Kuntz appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers.