Steelers Re-Sign S Terrell Edmunds To One-Year, $2.5M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are re-signing S Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal.

Rapoport reports that Edmund’s one-year deal is worth $2.5 million.

Edmunds, 25, was taken with the No. 28 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018 by the Steelers. He finished his four-year, $10,697,790 rookie contract that included a $5,860,212 signing bonus.

Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option in May of last year and he was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Edmunds appeared in all 17 games and recorded 89 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and six pass defenses.