Steelers Re-Sign WR Miles Boykin

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have re-signed WR Miles Boykin.

Boykin, 26, was the No. 93 overall pick in the third round by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2019. Baltimore traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 102, No. 191, and No. 193 picks.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,376,928 rookie contract that included an $856,928 signing bonus when the Ravens released him last April. He was claimed by the Steelers.

In 2022, Boykin appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and caught two passes on three targets for 11 yards.