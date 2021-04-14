Steelers Re-Signing QB Josh Dobbs To One-Year Deal

Steelers QB Josh Dobbs’ agent, Mike McCartney, announced that his client has re-signed to a one-year deal.

Dobbs, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of last year and was quickly claimed by the Steelers. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

For his career, Dobbs has appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 10 completions on 17 pass attempts (58.8 percent) for 45 yards, no touchdowns, and one interceptions, to go along with six rushing attempts for 31 yards (5.2 YPC).