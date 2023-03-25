Steelers Re-Signing TE Zach Gentry

Tom Pelissero reports that the Steelers are re-signing TE Zach Gentry to a new contract.

Gentry, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Steelers out of Michigan back in 2019.

He just finished out his four-year rookie contract worth $2,864,460 and is now opting to return to Pittsburgh for another season.

In 2022, Gentry appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and caught 19 passes for 132 yards and no touchdowns.