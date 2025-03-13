Steelers Re-Signing WR Ben Skowronek

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers are re-signing WR Ben Skowronek.

Skowronek, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

Los Angeles was set to release him before they received a 2026 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for Skowronek and a 2026 seventh-round pick back in May 2024.

He was later let go by Houston and wound up on the Steelers practice squad. Pittsburgh signed him to the active roster in September.

In 2024, Skowronek appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and recorded five catches for 69 yards.