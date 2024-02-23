Steelers Release C Mason Cole

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve released C Mason Cole.
According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Cole will free up $4,750,000 of available cap space while creating $1,521,668 in dead money.
Cole, 27, was selected with the No. 97 overall pick by the Cardinals in the third round in 2018. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,221,516 rookie contract when Arizona traded him to the Vikings.
From there, Cole agreed to a three-year contract with the Steelers for the 2022 season.
In 2023, Cole appeared in all 17 games and made seven starts for the Steelers.
