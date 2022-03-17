Steelers Release LB Joe Schobert

The Steelers announced Thursday they are releasing LB Joe Schobert.

The veteran had been speculated as a potential cap casualty this offseason and became even more expendable with the addition of LB Myles Jack.

Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus.

Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the Jaguars back in March of 2020 before later being traded to the Steelers in 2021.

In 2021, Schobert appeared in 16 games for the Steelers, recording 112 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and six pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 49 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.