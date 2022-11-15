Steelers Release OLB Hamilcar Rashed From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have released OLB Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad.
He had previously been on the practice squad injured list.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Anthony McFarland
- WR Cody White
- OL William Dunkle
- OL John Leglue
- DL Carlos Davis
- DB Elijah Riley
- LB Chapelle Russell
- DT Renell Wren
- WR Rod Williams
- CB Quincy Wilson
- DB Mark Gilbert
- C Ryan McCollum
- LB David Anenih
- DB Duke Dawson
- RB Jason Huntley
- WR Josh Malone
Rashed, 24, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2021. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
New York brought him back on a futures deal for the 2022 season but elected to cut him loose in August. He was claimed by the Steelers and signed to their practice squad at the start of the regular season.
During his four-year college career, Rashed appeared in 43 games and made 28 starts, recording 143 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass defenses.
