Steelers Release WR Anthony Miller, Sign LB Nick Kwiatkoski

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released WR Anthony Miller, per the NFL transaction wire.

The move is among a series of transactions by Pittsburgh today opening space on the roster for LB Nick Kwiatkoski and LS Rex Sunahara. Kwiatkoski had a workout for the team relatively recently.

The Steelers also waived S Scott Nelson.

Miller, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2022. He spent the season on injured reserve, however.

Miller re-signed with the Steelers back in January on a one-year deal.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers, catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Kwiatkoski, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.915 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Kwiatkoski was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career back in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed with the Raiders. He later agreed to restructure his deal with the team but was cut loose back in March of last year.

From there, Kwiatkoski signed a one-year deal with Atlanta, but was ultimately cut loose coming out of training camp. The Falcons brought him back where he played out the 2022 season.

In 2022, Kwiatkoski appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded three tackles.