Steelers Releasing CB Patrick Peterson

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are releasing veteran CB Patrick Peterson on Friday.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Peterson will free up $6.85 of available cap space while creating $2,925,000 in dead money.

Peterson, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million deal that included $48 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings, re-signing with them on a one-year deal. He signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Steelers last offseason.

In 2023, Peterson appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 pass defenses.