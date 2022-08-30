Steelers Releasing RB Anthony McFarland & CB Justin Layne

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Steelers are releasing RB Anthony McFarland as they continue to make roster cuts on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport reports that the team is also releasing CB Justin Layne.

McFarland, 24, was a two-year starter at Maryland and earned freshman All-American honors in 2018. The Steelers selected him with the No. 124 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,017,429 rookie contract, including a $722,429 signing bonus.

In 2021, McFarland appeared in two games for the Steelers, rushing three times for three total yards.