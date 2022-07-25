Steelers Releasing RB Trey Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing RB Trey Edmunds on Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

Edmunds, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in 2017 and managed to make the 53-man roster. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract when the Saints waived him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Edmunds signed on with the Steelers and has been on and off of their roster ever since. Pittsburgh brought him back on a futures contract this past January.

In 2021, Edmunds appeared in two games for the Steelers and recorded no statistics.