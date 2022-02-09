Steelers Requesting To Interview Colts Exec Morocco Brown For GM

Adam Schefter reports that the Steelers have requested permission to interview Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown for their vacant general manager job.

Brown has been a popular GM candidate in recent years and interviewed for the Falcons’ job last year. He worked for the Bears, Browns, and Washington before joining the Colts for the 2016 season.

Brown has 20 years of experience working in the NFL and is currently the Colts' director of college scouting.

