Steelers Restructure Contract For TE Eric Ebron, Create $3.9M In Cap Space

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have restructured TE Eric Ebron‘s contract.

The move frees up an additional $3.9 million in cap space for Pittsburgh, which needs every bit it can get this offseason.

Ebron, 27, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Lions out of North Carolina back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $12.249 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1,590,337 for the 2017 season.

The Lions elected to pick up his fifth-year option, which would have cost them around $8,250,000 for the 2018 season. However, the Lions released Ebron before the season and he signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Colts. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers in 2020.

In 2020, Ebron appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and caught 56 passes for 558 yards receiving and five touchdowns.