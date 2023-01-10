Steelers Sign 10 To Futures Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed 10 players to futures contracts.
The full list includes:
- WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
- DB Duke Dawson
- G William Dunkle
- LB Emeke Egbule
- RB Jason Huntley
- C Ryan McCollum
- DB Scott Nelson
- RB Master Teague
- WR Cody White
- TE Rodney Williams
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago.
The Steelers signed Teague but waived him with an injury designation. He has been bouncing on and off of their practice squad ever since.
During his college career at Ohio State, Teague rushed for 1,764 yards on 323 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 118 yards receiving and 17 total touchdowns over the course of four years and 31 games.
