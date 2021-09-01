Steelers Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad Including S Karl Joseph

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 15 players to their practice squad.

Joseph, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $11.88 million contract and was testing the open market when he signed a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

Joseph was nce again an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with the Raiders in April. He was relesed yesterday.

In 2020, Joseph appeared in 14 games and recorded 66 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, four pass defenses, and two fumble recoveries.