Steelers Sign 17 Players To Futures Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed 17 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.
The full list includes:
- DB Joshuah Bledsoe
- OL Dylan Cook
- DT Domenique Davis
- LB Devin Harper
- RB Evan Hull
- DB D’Shawn Jamison
- WR Brandon Johnson
- G Steven Jones
- LB Eku Leota
- WR Lance McCutcheon
- DB Kyler McMichael
- G Doug Nester
- LB Thomas Rush
- RB Aaron Shampklin
- DT Jacob Slade
- QB Skylar Thompson
- LB Julius Welschof
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Thompson, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins out of Kansas State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2024.
The Dolphins waived Thompson midseason and later signed him to their practice squad.
In 2024, Thompson appeared in three games for the Dolphins making one start and completing 21 of 33 passes for 187 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!