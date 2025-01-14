Steelers Sign 17 Players To Futures Deals

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed 17 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season. 

Steelers helmet

The full list includes:

  1. DB Joshuah Bledsoe
  2. OL Dylan Cook
  3. DT Domenique Davis
  4. LB Devin Harper
  5. RB Evan Hull
  6. DB D’Shawn Jamison
  7. WR Brandon Johnson
  8. G Steven Jones
  9. LB Eku Leota
  10. WR Lance McCutcheon
  11. DB Kyler McMichael
  12. G Doug Nester
  13. LB Thomas Rush
  14. RB Aaron Shampklin
  15. DT Jacob Slade
  16. QB Skylar Thompson
  17. LB Julius Welschof

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Thompson, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins out of Kansas State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2024.

The Dolphins waived Thompson midseason and later signed him to their practice squad. 

In 2024, Thompson appeared in three games for the Dolphins making one start and completing 21 of 33 passes for 187 yards.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply