Steelers Sign 17 Players To Futures Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed 17 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Thompson, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins out of Kansas State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2024.

The Dolphins waived Thompson midseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2024, Thompson appeared in three games for the Dolphins making one start and completing 21 of 33 passes for 187 yards.