Steelers Sign Ben Roethlisberger To New Contract

The Steelers announced they have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021.

“It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization,” said Roethlisberger in a statement. “I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.”

It remains to be seen what the exact details of the new contract are. Pittsburgh needed to lower Roethlisberger’s contract for 2021 in order to get under the reduced salary cap.

Despite some drama, this move has been expected for some time. Now Pittsburgh can turn its attention to fortifying its roster as much as possible for what could be Roethlisberger’s final season.

Roethlisberger, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract last offseason that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger was owed $19 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Roethlisberger appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.