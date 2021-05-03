Steelers Sign CB DeMarkus Acy, Waive TE Charles Jones & P Corliss Waitman

The Steelers announced on Monday they have signed CB DeMarkus Acy to the roster.

Pittsburgh also waived both P Corliss Waitman and TE Charles Jones.

Jones, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Jacksonville re-signed Jones to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to the active roster. The Jaguars waived him from injured reserve with an injury settlement coming out of training camp and he later had a brief stint on the Bills’ practice squad. Pittsburgh signed Jones to their practice squad late in 2020.

In 2019, Jones caught one pass for five yards receiving and no touchdowns.