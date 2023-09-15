Steelers Sign DB Kalon Barnes To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed DB Kalon Barnes to their practice squad on Friday. 

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

  1. NT Breiden Fehoko
  2. DT Jonathan Marshall
  3. DE David Perales
  4. DB Trenton Thompson
  5. TE Rod Williams
  6. T Kellen Diesch
  7. WR Simi Fehoko
  8. G Joey Fisher
  9. DB Josiah Scott (Injured)
  10. RB Qadree Ollison
  11. FB Zander Horvath
  12. DB Tariq Carpenter
  13. WR Jacob Copeland
  14. C Ryan McCollum
  15. DB Luq Barcoo
  16. RB Greg Bell
  17. DB Kalon Barnes

Barnes, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was among the Panthers’ final roster cuts this season and wound up catching on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

From there, the Vikings signed him to their active roster.

In 2022, Barnes was active for two games.

During his four-year college career, he recorded 69 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

