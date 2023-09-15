Steelers Sign DB Kalon Barnes To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed DB Kalon Barnes to their practice squad on Friday.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

NT Breiden Fehoko DT Jonathan Marshall DE David Perales DB Trenton Thompson TE Rod Williams T Kellen Diesch WR Simi Fehoko G Joey Fisher DB Josiah Scott (Injured) RB Qadree Ollison FB Zander Horvath DB Tariq Carpenter WR Jacob Copeland C Ryan McCollum DB Luq Barcoo RB Greg Bell DB Kalon Barnes

Barnes, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was among the Panthers’ final roster cuts this season and wound up catching on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

From there, the Vikings signed him to their active roster.

In 2022, Barnes was active for two games.

During his four-year college career, he recorded 69 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses, and one forced fumble.