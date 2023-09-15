Steelers Sign DB Kalon Barnes To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed DB Kalon Barnes to their practice squad on Friday.
Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:
- NT Breiden Fehoko
- DT Jonathan Marshall
- DE David Perales
- DB Trenton Thompson
- TE Rod Williams
- T Kellen Diesch
- WR Simi Fehoko
- G Joey Fisher
- DB Josiah Scott (Injured)
- RB Qadree Ollison
- FB Zander Horvath
- DB Tariq Carpenter
- WR Jacob Copeland
- C Ryan McCollum
- DB Luq Barcoo
- RB Greg Bell
- DB Kalon Barnes
Barnes, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was among the Panthers’ final roster cuts this season and wound up catching on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.
From there, the Vikings signed him to their active roster.
In 2022, Barnes was active for two games.
During his four-year college career, he recorded 69 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses, and one forced fumble.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!