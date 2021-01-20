Steelers Sign DC Keith Butler To One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive coordinator Keith Butler to a one-year contract on Wednesday, according to Gerry Dulac.

Recent reports mentioned that Butler was expected to be retained as part of Mike Tomlin’s staff unlikely offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, whose contract was allowed to expire.

Butler, 64, got his start in the NFL as a linebackers coach with the Browns in 1999. He joined the Steelers in 2003 in the same position and has remained in Pittsburgh ever since.

Butler was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015. He’s been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Steelers.

In 2020, the Steelers’ defense ranked No. 3 in yards per game, points per game and passing yards per game, and No. 11 in rushing yards per game.