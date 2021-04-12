Steelers Sign DE Abdullah Anderson

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that they’ve signed defensive end Abdullah Anderson to a contract.

The Steelers have made a handful of signing in recent weeks to fill out their roster leading up to this year’s draft.

Anderson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Bucknell back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Chicago later added Anderson to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2019 season. The Vikings signed him to their practice squad last year and he was on and off of the unit.

For his career, Anderson has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and Bears and recorded four tackles and one sack.