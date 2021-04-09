Steelers Sign DE T.J. Carter

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they signed DE T.J. Carter to a one-year deal.

Carter originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky back in April of last year. He lasted a few months in Arizona before getting cut and signing with the Saints. However, he was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of training camp.

During his college career, Carter appeared in 50 games and recorded 71 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and five pass defenses.