Steelers Sign Eight Players To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed eight players to their practice squad.
The full list includes:
- RB Anthony McFarland
- WR Cody White
- OL William Dunkle
- OL John Leglue
- OL Ryan McCollum
- DL Carlos Davis
- LB Hamilcar Rashed
- DB Elijah Riley
McFarland, 24, was a two-year starter at Maryland and earned freshman All-American honors in 2018. The Steelers selected him with the No. 124 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
McFarland was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,017,429 rookie contract, including a $722,429 signing bonus when the Steelers released him coming out of the preseason.
In 2021, McFarland appeared in two games for the Steelers, rushing three times for three total yards.
