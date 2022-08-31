Steelers Sign Eight Players To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed eight players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

McFarland, 24, was a two-year starter at Maryland and earned freshman All-American honors in 2018. The Steelers selected him with the No. 124 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,017,429 rookie contract, including a $722,429 signing bonus when the Steelers released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, McFarland appeared in two games for the Steelers, rushing three times for three total yards.