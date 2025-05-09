Steelers Sign Fifth-Round DE Yahya Black & Eight UDFAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed DE Yahya Black to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.

This leaves just one remaining unsigned pick from the Steelers’ draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 21 Derrick Harmon DT 3 83 Kaleb Johnson RB Signed 4 123 Jack Sawyer EDGE Signed 5 164 Yahya Black DT Signed 6 185 Will Howard QB Signed 7 226 Carson Bruener LB Signed 7 229 Donte Kent CB Signed

Pittsburgh also signed eight undrafted free agents. The full list includes:

Iowa S Sebastian Castro South Dakota TE J.J. Galbreath BYU DT Blake Mangelson Pittsburgh K Ben Sauls Memphis WR Roc Taylor South Alabama FB DJ Thomas-Jones Minnesota-Duluth G Aiden Williams Indiana WR Ke’Shawn Williams

Black, 23, was a two-year starter at Iowa. He twice earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2024.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,579,836 rookie contract that includes a $379,836 signing bonus.

During his college career, Black appeared in 54 games and recorded 117 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 10 pass defenses.