Steelers Sign Fifth-Round DE Yahya Black & Eight UDFAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed DE Yahya Black to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.
This leaves just one remaining unsigned pick from the Steelers’ draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|21
|Derrick Harmon
|DT
|3
|83
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|Signed
|4
|123
|Jack Sawyer
|EDGE
|Signed
|5
|164
|Yahya Black
|DT
|Signed
|6
|185
|Will Howard
|QB
|Signed
|7
|226
|Carson Bruener
|LB
|Signed
|7
|229
|Donte Kent
|CB
|Signed
Pittsburgh also signed eight undrafted free agents. The full list includes:
- Iowa S Sebastian Castro
- South Dakota TE J.J. Galbreath
- BYU DT Blake Mangelson
- Pittsburgh K Ben Sauls
- Memphis WR Roc Taylor
- South Alabama FB DJ Thomas-Jones
- Minnesota-Duluth G Aiden Williams
- Indiana WR Ke’Shawn Williams
Black, 23, was a two-year starter at Iowa. He twice earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2024.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,579,836 rookie contract that includes a $379,836 signing bonus.
During his college career, Black appeared in 54 games and recorded 117 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 10 pass defenses.
