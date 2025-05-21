Steelers Sign First-Round DT Derrick Harmon, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed first-round DT Derrick Harmon to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

This wraps up Pittsburgh’s draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 21 Derrick Harmon DT Signed 3 83 Kaleb Johnson RB Signed 4 123 Jack Sawyer EDGE Signed 5 164 Yahya Black DT Signed 6 185 Will Howard QB Signed 7 226 Carson Bruener LB Signed 7 229 Donte Kent CB Signed

Harmon, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 117th-ranked defensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class out of Detroit, Michigan. He committed to Michigan State but entered the transfer portal after three seasons when former HC Mel Tucker was fired.

Harmon committed to Oregon for the 2024 season and earned Third Team All-Big Ten for the season.

The Steelers used the No. 21 overall pick in round one on Harmon. He’s projected to sign Harmon to a four-year, $17,948,806 contract that includes a $9,693,678 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Harmon appeared in 42 games over four seasons and made 29 starts. He recorded 116 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five passes defended.