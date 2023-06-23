Steelers Sign First-Round OT Broderick Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed No. 14 overall pick OT Broderick Jones to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Jones, 21, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Giants LT Andrew Thomas.

The No. 14 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $17,831,746 contract that includes a $9,968,542 signing bonus and will carry a $3,242,136 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year career, Jones started 19 games for the Bulldogs at left tackle, including all 15 in 2022.