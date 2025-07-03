Steelers Sign GM Omar Khan To Three-Year Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed GM Omar Khan to a three-year extension.

We have signed GM Omar Khan to a new three-year contract that will keep him with the team through at least the 2028 season. 📝: https://t.co/HPFFVsZSDW pic.twitter.com/eofNdB4Wdn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 3, 2025

This keeps Khan under contract through the 2028 season.

Khan, 48, took his first NFL job as a scouting/personnel intern for the Saints back in 1997. After four years in New Orleans, he left to become the Steelers’ football administration coordinator.

Khan worked his way up to VP of football & business administration in 2016. He interviewed for several GM jobs in past years, including the Jets, Seahawks, and Panthers.

The Steelers promoted him to general manager in 2022 to replace former GM Kevin Colbert.

He’s established a record of 29-23-1 during his time as general manager.