Steelers Sign HC Mike Tomlin To Three-Year Extension

The Steelers announced on Monday that they signed HC Mike Tomlin to a three-year extension.

Tomlin, 52, was hired as the Steelers head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise. He also has never had a losing record as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 173-100-2 (.633 winning percentage), which includes 11 playoff appearances in 17 seasons. The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin.

We’ll have more on Tomlin as the news is available.