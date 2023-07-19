Steelers Sign LB Alex Highsmith To Four-Year, $68M Extension

Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers have signed LB Alex Highsmith to a four-year, $68 million extension ahead of the season.

The Steelers brass has been highly complimentary of Highsmith this offseason, and the two sides were both looking for a new deal, even though Highsmith certainly won’t be cheap and the team already is paying a lot for fellow OLB T.J. Watt.

Highsmith is coming off of a breakout 2022 season where he led the team with 14.5 sacks. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Highsmith, 25, was a two-year starter at UNC-Charlotte and earned third-team All-American honors in 2019. The Steelers selected him in the third round with the No. 102 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 contract that includes an $832,295 signing bonus and was due a base salary of $2.7 million in 2023.

In 2022, Highsmith appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 63 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 24 edge defender out of 119 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Highsmith as the news is available.