Steelers Sign LB Emeke Egbule To PS, Release RB Master Teague

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are signing LB Emeke Egbule to their practice squad and releasing RB Master Teague.

Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago.

The Steelers signed Teague but waived him with an injury designation. He has been bouncing on and off of their practice squad ever since.

During his college career at Ohio State, Teague rushed for 1,764 yards on 323 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 118 yards receiving and 17 total touchdowns over the course of four years and 31 games.