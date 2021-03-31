Steelers Sign LB Jarvis Miller

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Jarvis Miller to a contract.

The Steelers also confirmed the signing of WR Mathew Sexton.

Miller, 23, spent four years at Penn State before transferring to UMasss for the 2019 season. He wound up going undrafted last year and didn’t catch on with an NFL team.

During his college career, Miller recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense over the course of four seasons and 27 games.