Steelers Sign OLB Markus Golden

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed OLB Markus Golden to a one-year contract.

He’s a familiar face who gives them a little more depth at edge rusher as a battle-tested veteran.

To make room on the roster, the team waived LB David Perales with an injury designation.

Golden, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Giants after testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career.

New York used the unrestricted free agent tender on Golden in 2020, which paid him around $5.1 million for the 2020 season as a 110 percent increase from his prior and a $1 million incentive.

However, the Giants traded Golden back to the Cardinals midseason for a late-round pick. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year extension through 2023 worth up to $6.5 million but released him ahead of the 2023 season. He signed on with the Steelers.

In 2023, Golden appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 20 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.