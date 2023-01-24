Steelers Sign OLB Quincy Roche To Futures Deal

According to Pat Leonard, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed OLB Quincy Roche to a futures contract.

Roche was originally drafted by the Steelers but was claimed by the Giants. He had a chance to sign with New York on a futures deal but felt like Pittsburgh was a better opportunity evidently.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Here’s the full list of Steelers futures deals:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley DB Duke Dawson G William Dunkle LB Emeke Egbule RB Jason Huntley C Ryan McCollum DB Scott Nelson RB Master Teague WR Cody White TE Rodney Williams WR Dez Fitzpatrick DB Madre Harper DB Kenny Robinson DB Chris Wilcox RB Anthony McFarland DL Renell Wren OLB Chapelle Russell WR Anthony Miller WR Dan Chisena OLB Quincy Roche

Roche, 24, was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round out of Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Roche was claimed by the Giants and spent his rookie season in New York. He was waived coming out of the preseason in 2022 and spent the season bouncing between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2021, Roche appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded 38 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

He played just three games in 2022 and recorded two tackles.