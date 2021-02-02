Steelers Sign OT Aviante Collins To Futures Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OT Aviante Collins to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s an updated list of futures signings for the Steelers:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Collins, 27, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings.

Since then, Collins has been on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad.

For his career, Collins has appeared in five games for the Vikings, making one start for them in 2019.