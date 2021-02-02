Steelers Sign OT Aviante Collins To Futures Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OT Aviante Collins to a futures contract for the 2021 season. 

Here’s an updated list of futures signings for the Steelers:

  1. P Corliss Waitman
  2. TE Kevin Rader
  3. WR Anthony Johnson
  4. WR Cody White
  5. OT Anthony Coyle
  6. OT Brandon Walton
  7. S John Battle
  8. LB Tegray Scales
  9. DT Demarcus Christmas
  10. DE Calvin Taylor
  11. LS Christian Kuntz
  12. OT John Leglue
  13. CB Trevor Williams
  14. RB Trey Edmunds
  15. OT Jarron Jones
  16. DB Stephen Denmark
  17. QB Dwayne Haskins
  18. TE Charles Jones
  19. TE Dax Raymond
  20. OT Aviante Collins 

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Collins, 27, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings.

Since then, Collins has been on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad.

For his career, Collins has appeared in five games for the Vikings, making one start for them in 2019.

