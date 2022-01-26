Steelers Sign P Cameron Nizialek To Futures Deal

The Steelers announced that they signed P Cameron Nizialek to a futures deal on Wednesday.

We have signed P Cameron Nizialek to a Reserve/Future contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/b7xyNm0Vq3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 26, 2022

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Nizialek, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens. Last year, Nizialek signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad and spent a month there before Atlanta released him. He finished the season on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Jacksonville brought Nizialek back on a futures contract in January of last year but released him a few months later. From there, he returned to the Falcons in August.

In 2021, Nizialek appeared in four games for the Falcons and totaled 817 yards on 18 punts (45.4 YPA), which includes two touchbacks and six kicks downed inside the 20-yard-line.