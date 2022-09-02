Steelers Sign RB Jason Huntley & DT Renell Wren To P-Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’ve signed RB Jason Huntley and DT Renell Wren to their practice squad on Friday.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

Huntley, 24, was a four-year starter at New Mexico State before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. Huntley signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,585,307 that includes a signing bonus of $290,307.

The Lions waived him and he was later claimed off waivers by the Eagles. He’s been on and off of the Eagles’ roster the past two years, but was recently waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Huntley appeared in one game for the Eagles and rushed for 51 yards on 13 carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns.

During his four years at New Mexico State, Huntley appeared in 47 games and rushed 373 times for 2,182 yards (5.8 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. Huntley also had 134 receptions for 1,119 yards (8.4 YPC) and seven touchdowns.