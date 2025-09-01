Steelers Sign RB Jaylen Warren To Two-Year Extension

The Steelers have signed RB Jaylen Warren to a two-year extension, his agents announced on Monday.

Ian Rapoport adds the deal will pay Warren over $7 million this year, up a little bit from what he was set to make, and has a total of $12 million guaranteed.

Mike Garafolo adds the new total value of Warren’s contract is just under $17.5 million, factoring in the $5.346 million he was already set to make. That makes it a two-year, $12 million extension.

Warren was tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason and was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Warren, 26, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2022. He signed a three-year, $2,572,000 rookie contract and made the active roster each of those seasons.

The Steelers placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Warren at a cost of $5.346 million for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Warren appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 120 rushing attempts for 511 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 38 receptions for 310 yards (8.2 YPC).