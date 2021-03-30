Steelers Sign RB Kalen Ballage To One-Year Deal

The Steelers announced they have signed RB Kalen Ballage to a one-year deal.

Pittsburgh also officially signed OL Rashaad Coward to a one-year contract.

Ballage, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Jets.

New York agreed to send a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick to Miami in exchange for Ballage. However, the deal fell through after he failed a physical and Ballage was released by the Dolphins.

The Jets later signed Ballage to their roster before waiving him a few weeks later. He then signed on to the Chargers’ practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster late in the season.

In 2020, Ballage appeared in 11 games for the Jets and Chargers and rushed for 303 yards on 91 carries (3.3 YPC) to go along with 29 receptions for 166 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.