Steelers Sign Second-Round CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed No. 32 overall pick CB Joey Porter Jr. to a rookie contract, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

Porter Jr, 22, was considered to be one of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s draft class before being drafted in the second round by the Steelers, the same team his father played for.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Porter Jr. to Amani Oruwariye.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that includes a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will carry a $1,748,790 cap figure for 2023.

During his college career at Penn State, Porter Jr. appeared in 34 games over the course of four seasons and recorded 113 tackles, one interception, a sack, 20 pass defenses, and a fumble recovery.