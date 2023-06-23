Steelers Sign Second-Round DT Keeanu Benton

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed No. 49 overall pick DT Keeanu Benton to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 14 Broderick Jones OT  
2 32 Joey Porter Jr. CB  
2 49 Keeanu Benton NT Signed
3 93 Darnell Washington TE Signed
4 132 Nick Herbig LB  Signed
7 241 Cory Trice CB Signed
7 251 Spencer Anderson G Signed

 

Benton, 21, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2022 for the Badgers. The Steelers used the No. 49 overall pick on him in the 2023 draft. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,333,121 rookie contract that includes a $2,333,179 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,333,295 in 2023. 

During his four-year career, Benton appeared in 39 games and recorded 81 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

