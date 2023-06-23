Steelers Sign Second-Round DT Keeanu Benton

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed No. 49 overall pick DT Keeanu Benton to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|14
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|2
|32
|Joey Porter Jr.
|CB
|2
|49
|Keeanu Benton
|NT
|Signed
|3
|93
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Signed
|4
|132
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Signed
|7
|241
|Cory Trice
|CB
|Signed
|7
|251
|Spencer Anderson
|G
|Signed
Benton, 21, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2022 for the Badgers. The Steelers used the No. 49 overall pick on him in the 2023 draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,333,121 rookie contract that includes a $2,333,179 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,333,295 in 2023.
During his four-year career, Benton appeared in 39 games and recorded 81 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!